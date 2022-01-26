Pro-wrestling legend makes a bold prediction on Asuka's potential WWE return (Exclusive)

Legendary pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Asuka's possible return to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

WWE has announced the majority of the participants for the Women's Royal Rumble match but there's still plenty of room for a few surprises. As per the latest reports, The Empress of Tomorrow is at the top of that list.

Discussing the topic on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter revealed himself to be a big fan of the former Royal Rumble winner. He said her return would be a welcome surprise, before mentioning she could even win the match as part of her comeback.

"I think it would be extremely good. I think that would be a welcome surprise. I really do. I have always been a big fan of hers since day one. She's entertaining and also extremely athletic in what she's doing in the ring. I would love to see her in the Rumble and I wouldn't count out her winning [the Rumble] as her big comeback," Bill Apter said.

When did Asuka last compete in WWE?

Asuka last competed inside the squared circle at the Money In The Bank premium live event where she reportedly suffered an injury.

It is still unclear if the former RAW Women's champion has recovered and is ready to compete, but she will definitely be a valuable addition to the women's division if she does make her return.

During her time off, she has been active on social media and even teased a heel turn by posting a picture of herself in a Breaking Bad poster. It will be interesting to see if she returns as a heel and wins the Rumble.

