Asuka seemingly teases a character change

Former three-time women's champion Asuka recently uploaded a photo to her social media seemingly teasing a character change.

The photo depicted her on a poster of the hit television series, Breaking Bad, alongside the main character of the show, Heisenberg (Walter White).

As the name suggests, the show tells the story of the transformation of an underpaid and overqualified high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, who turns to a life of crime and becomes a meth-kingpin known as Heisenberg.

With this photo, The Empress of Tomorrow could potentially be suggesting a heel turn. She last competed in the squared circle in the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match last July. As of this writing, she hasn't been drafted into either of the brands. However, the official WWE website features her as a RAW superstar.

Although there have been no official reports of Asuka's injury, she was spotted in an arm sling last month which could mean that she is still nursing her injury.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬

Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco👨🏼‍⚕️ I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬

Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco👨🏼‍⚕️ https://t.co/eCsfEpfthd

It will be interesting to see which brand the Japanese star will be a part of whenever she makes her return. She could potentially return as a heel which would be a breath of fresh air to the Women's division.

Asuka's achievements in WWE

Asuka has been a dominant force in the WWE and has won almost everything possible in the company.

She was the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She was Miss Money In The Bank in 2020.

She is the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history. She is also a former two-time RAW Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's champion. The Japanese superstar has also held the Women's Tag Title twice in her storied career. She held the longest winning streak before losing to Charlotte at Wrestlemania 34.

The Empress of Tomorrow received the RAW Women's championship in exchange of her Money In The Bank briefcase back in 2020 when Becky Lynch relinquished her title. She lost the title to Sasha Banks before regaining it back from her at SummerSlam the same year. She held the title for 231 days before dropping it to Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 37. She is clearly one of the top names in the Women's division and her return will bolster any brand that she returns to.

Also Read

Which brand do you think Asuka should return to? Do you want to see her turn heel? Who do you want to see her go up against? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Asuka should turn heel? Yes No 14 votes so far