'It's all Brock Lesnar's fault' - Hall of Famer comments on unexpected development on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE RAW to take out Bobby Lashley, and this allowed Seth Rollins to become the brand-new United States Champion. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the big title switch and placed all the blame on the shoulders of The Beast Incarnate.

In case you missed Jojo Nilanjan Das' excellent WWE RAW recap last week, here's a small reminder of what went down. Lashley was viciously assaulted by a returning Lesnar moments before his big match against Seth Rollins. This resulted in The Visionary picking up a controversial win. Apter called the appearance of The Beast Incarnate "shocking and totally unexpected."

But what did Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor think of the title change? Apter stated that it was all "Brock Lesnar's fault" in an exclusive quote provided to our platform:

"Two injured warriors with US gold at stake. Seth Rollins with two curb stomps wins the title from Lashley. And you know what? It's all Brock Lesnar's fault."

Why did Apter mention that both warriors were injured? Well, Rollins was part of an excellent Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, which he was selling at the show. The Visionary came up short in that match, which was won by Matt Riddle.

Well, WWE RAW will see yet another United States Championship match on this week's show

Surprisingly, Bobby Lashley will not be a part of the proceedings on WWE RAW. Instead, it will be Seth Rollins and Riddle renewing their rivalry once again with gold on the line.

Following the Fight Pit match, something Mr. Apter dubbed "the White RabPit," he stated that the match secured The Original Bro as one of the top stars in the promotion.

"Riddle forcing Rollins to submit secured his spot as one of the top superstars in WWE."

It remains to be seen if we'll see a title change two weeks in a row on the Monday night show.

How should the United States Championship situation be settled? Should it be a Fatal Four-Way match between Rollins, Lashley, Riddle, and Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

