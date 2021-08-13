"Black John Cena" Brandon Cobbina names top AEW star as one of his favorite wrestlers

"Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina is the talk of the wrestling world after his tweet went viral and fans began comparing him to WWE legend John Cena.

Brendan Cobbina turned into an overnight celebrity after his tweet blew up and John Cena himself posted Cobbina's photo on his official Instagram handle.

Brendan recently sat down with me for a chat and opened up about his new-found fame. The 24-year-old bodybuilder revealed his favorite WWE Superstars.

John Cena and two other WWE legends are Brendan's favorite superstars

Brendan opened up about his lifelong fascination with WWE:

"I've been a WWE fan my whole life actually. I have been watching it since I was four and that was the Stone Cold days. I've actually really enjoyed it since what... I think I started watching in the year 2000? I've been watching it since, religiously. I've always been up to date. I didn't watch for one year, but I still knew what happened. So it wasn't like, you know, "Oh no, I don't know anything!" I still knew. I've always liked WWE, I've always loved the sport, pro-wrestling is something that I really, really enjoyed doing." revealed Brendan.

He further elaborated on his own journey into the industry, and his favourite wrestlers:

"I actually tried out pro-wrestling with a British company called Progress, four years ago. I just wanted to try it out, I didn't progress any further. I could have progressed, I just decided not to, 'cause I just wanted to see how pro-wrestling felt like. I've loved it, I've even got a championship belt in my car if you want to see it. I've always loved the sport and my favorite wrestlers were The Undertaker, John Cena, and, I'm gonna say... Chris Jericho." said Brendan.

It was quite surprising to learn that Brendan Cobbina tried his hand at pro-wrestling a few years ago. He is currently a fitness trainer and has launched his own brand named Omega Muscles.

Brendan is a big John Cena fan and will be rooting for Cena when the WWE veteran collides with Roman Reigns for the Universal title at SummerSlam.

He's done it! @IAmJericho survives and he will face @The_MJF for the Fifth Labour of Jericho!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CMaWIDHLIT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

As for Brendan's other favorite superstars - The Undertaker is currently enjoying his retirement from pro-wrestling after being a major attraction for over three decades. Chris Jericho is signed with AEW and is one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Check out the entire interview with Brendan Cobbina in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more exclusive interviews!

Edited by Arjun