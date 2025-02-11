  • home icon
  Blair Davenport shows off surprising new look following WWE release

Blair Davenport shows off surprising new look following WWE release

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 11, 2025 20:42 GMT
Davenport was recently released by the promotion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Blair Davenport showed off a surprising new look after WWE released her earlier this week. The company has released several stars last week.

Davenport was called up to the main roster last year in the WWE Draft but only competed in a few matches on SmackDown. Today, following her release from the company, the veteran took to social media and showed off an interesting new look. She dyed her hair half-pink, replacing her signature style.

You can check out her new hairstyle in her Instagram post below.

"Same, but different 😘 🖤," she wrote.
Blair Davenport's final televised match for the company was a Triple Threat match on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. She battled Bianca Belair and Chelsea Green in the Women's United States Championship tournament but came up short.

Jade Cargill was attacked backstage during the match, causing Belair to rush backstage to check on her tag team partner. Cargill still has not returned to the blue brand following the attack a few months ago. Naomi has replaced the former AEW star in the tag team with The EST, and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Konnan made a bold claim about Blair Davenport on WWE's main roster

Wrestling veteran Konnan compared Blair Davenport to former WWE Superstar Emma last year and suggested she was not ready for the main roster.

Speaking on his K100 show, the legend noted that Davenport reminded him of Emma because of her lack of charisma. Konnan also compared Blair Davenport to former U.S. President Joe Biden.

"She definitely reminds me of like remember when Emma was there? No offense because she's got a rocking body and she's pretty, but she had zero personality. But Blair definitely is the epitome of the Joe Biden-Melania Trump zero charisma, straight crickets and tumbleweeds rolling down an old Western ghost town," Konnan said. [From 06:08 – 06:31]

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Blair Davenport made a name for herself outside WWE before joining the promotion in 2021. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 28-year-old in the wrestling business.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
