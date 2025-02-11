Listing every WWE release in 2025 so far

The road to WWE WrestleMania took an unexpected turn this month as the company laid off several stars. Triple H has helped guide the promotion to incredible success recently, but roster cuts still have to be made.

Sonya Deville was not released by the company, but her contract was not renewed. The veteran was a part of the Pure Fusion Collective faction alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Here is the complete list of stars who have been released by WWE in 2025 so far.

#9. Elektra Lopez was released by WWE

Elektra Lopez's time in WWE came to an end earlier this week after spending several years with the company. She was a part of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on SmackDown at the time of her release.

The 32-year-old competed in the Women's United States Championship tournament but was eliminated in the first round in December 2024. The veteran never captured a title during her time with the company.

#8. Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport was called up to the main roster last year in the WWE Draft but never got the chance to shine. She only competed in a handful of matches on SmackDown before being released by the promotion.

Her last televised match took place on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown in the Women's United States Championship tournament. Jade Cargill was attacked backstage during the match, and Chelsea Green capitalized on the distraction to advance in the tournament. Davenport shared a confident message following her release and stated that she was on to better things.

#7. Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson was a member of the Chase University faction in NXT. The popular faction was disbanded last November and Hudson was released from his contract by the promotion last month.

Hudson's last televised match in the company was a loss to Ridge Holland on the October 10, 2024, episode of NXT. The veteran used to compete under his real name, Brendan Vink, but changed his ring name to Duke Hudson in 2021.

#6. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar)

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) were released by WWE for the second time in their careers earlier this month. They had previously been let go in 2020 but returned a few years later.

Akam and Rezar captured the RAW Tag Team Championship once on the main roster and are former NXT Tag Team Champions as well. The duo was a part of The Final Testament faction alongside Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering at the time of their release.

#5. Paul Ellering

Paul Ellering is a legend of the professional wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. He served as the manager for The Authors of Pain during their time in the company.

Ellering sent a defiant message after he was released from the company and appears to have more to offer the wrestling business. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ellering and The Authors of Pain.

#4. Isla Dawn

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn was surprisingly let go by the company this month. She was in a tag team with Alba Fyre known as The Unholy Union.

Dawn and Fyre had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions last year before being dethroned by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Dawn's last match in the company was a loss to Shotzi on WWE Speed earlier this month.

#3. Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci used to be in Imperium alongside Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, but the faction betrayed him last year. The Ring General watched on as Kaiser brutally attacked his former tag team partner in April 2024.

The company repackaged Vinci on SmackDown, but his new character was never given a chance to succeed. Vinci lost two squash matches to Apollo Crews on SmackDown last year and never returned to the blue brand before being let go.

#2. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander spent nine years with WWE before he was released by the promotion. He is a former Cruiserweight Champion and also won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Shelton Benjamin. Alexander was at his most popular during his time in The Hurt Business with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, with MVP as their manager in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Alexander becomes the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW following his WWE departure.

#1. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are a very popular tag team that was unfortunately released by WWE for the second time in their careers. The duo were aligned with AJ Styles in The O.C. faction, but the group disbanded last year.

The Good Brothers captured the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during their time in the promotion. Gallows and Anderson's last televised match in the company was a loss to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on the September 24, 2024, episode of NXT.

