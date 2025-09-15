"Blame Hunter for wasting his talents," "He got scr*wed by Triple H" - Fans react to major WWE Superstar's underwhelming run

WWE fans have reacted to a top star's underwhelming run since making his debut earlier this year. Some are even blaming Triple H for his current predicament on SmackDown. One of the biggest news over the past couple of days is the release of Andrade. The former NXT champion has departed WWE after less than two years since returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble match. His exit has seemingly affected Rey Fenix, who returned to singles action last Friday.One account brought up how Andrade &quot;screwed&quot; Fenix by leaving the company. The two were slowly building momentum as a tag team and were even positioned as a potential challenger for The Wyatt Sicks. It prompted a bunch of reactions online, though some directed the blame towards Triple H, while others just want to see him reunite with his brother Penta and reform the Lucha Bros. Here are some of the best comments: ɬąɛ🕸️ @taestaytrillLINKBro just had a banger with Sami for the us title and he talking about he got screwed. He and Andrade shouldn’t have even been paired together. Relax. Blame Hunter for wasting his talents.Peso pluma @Pesoplu19027790LINKHe got scr*wed by Triple HRusty @FactoryofSuzukiLINKHe was thrown into a make shift tag team when his brother and tag team partner is right there. Fenix is screwed by booking too.J.D. Mac @JMACLIFERLINKMaybe this leads to him finally pairing up with Penta.Flakes $avage @FlakesSavageLINKThey made it up to him with the US open challenge, I feel like.StheWay @sthe_wayLINKPenta's likely being traded to Smackdown. * he's having a falling out w/ PearceRey Fenix arrived on SmackDown in March, though his booking has been inconsistent, unlike his brother, Penta, on RAW. Fenix did make his WrestleMania debut by replacing Rey Mysterio in his match against El Grande Americano but lost. More update on Andrade's WWE exitFightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp first reported that Andrade was gone from WWE after his profile was moved to the alumni section. It was followed by multiple reports about his exit, with Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba revealing that El Idolo had a Wellness Policy violation. BodySlam.net then reported that Andrade was unreachable for weeks, and there were even plans for him and Rey Fenix to face The Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris. Those plans were obviously shelved, with The Wyatt Sicks defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits instead. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed Alba's report regarding the Wellness Policy violation. Johnson added that there wasn't a request from the company for Andrade to perform for AAA, and that he wasn't part of the plans for the promotion's past two events.