  "Blame Hunter for wasting his talents," "He got scr*wed by Triple H" - Fans react to major WWE Superstar's underwhelming run

"Blame Hunter for wasting his talents," "He got scr*wed by Triple H" - Fans react to major WWE Superstar's underwhelming run

By JP David
Published Sep 15, 2025 09:57 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photo: WWE.com)
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photo: WWE.com)

WWE fans have reacted to a top star's underwhelming run since making his debut earlier this year. Some are even blaming Triple H for his current predicament on SmackDown.

One of the biggest news over the past couple of days is the release of Andrade. The former NXT champion has departed WWE after less than two years since returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble match. His exit has seemingly affected Rey Fenix, who returned to singles action last Friday.

One account brought up how Andrade "screwed" Fenix by leaving the company. The two were slowly building momentum as a tag team and were even positioned as a potential challenger for The Wyatt Sicks.

It prompted a bunch of reactions online, though some directed the blame towards Triple H, while others just want to see him reunite with his brother Penta and reform the Lucha Bros.

Here are some of the best comments:

Rey Fenix arrived on SmackDown in March, though his booking has been inconsistent, unlike his brother, Penta, on RAW. Fenix did make his WrestleMania debut by replacing Rey Mysterio in his match against El Grande Americano but lost.

More update on Andrade's WWE exit

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp first reported that Andrade was gone from WWE after his profile was moved to the alumni section. It was followed by multiple reports about his exit, with Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba revealing that El Idolo had a Wellness Policy violation.

BodySlam.net then reported that Andrade was unreachable for weeks, and there were even plans for him and Rey Fenix to face The Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris. Those plans were obviously shelved, with The Wyatt Sicks defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits instead.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed Alba's report regarding the Wellness Policy violation. Johnson added that there wasn't a request from the company for Andrade to perform for AAA, and that he wasn't part of the plans for the promotion's past two events.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

