"Block out all the noise" – Tessa Blanchard on the powerful advice she received from wrestling legends (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard has disclosed two key things she learned from her family members about the wrestling business.

The 27-year-old is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and legendary Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard. She is also the stepdaughter of former National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) star Magnum T.A.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Tessa Blanchard revealed that her "undeniable" nickname came from Magnum's helpful advice:

"Oh gosh, I feel like I'm still learning from them every single day. They've just got a wealth of knowledge. From my stepdad, Magnum, he taught me just to go out there and become undeniable. I've talked about this so many times in different interviews. I'd be like so repetitive. I keep talking about it, but that's something that honestly has just stuck with me through and through, to believe in myself. When things get tough, just to keep that mental toughness and to keep going and pushing through. Block out all the noise." [2:21 – 2:50]

Tessa Blanchard became a better wrestler thanks to her father

The former IMPACT World Champion is considered by many to be one of the most talented wrestlers in the world.

She credits Tully Blanchard for advising her to improve her in-ring work by repeatedly fine-tuning small details in training:

"My dad, he's very attention to detail," Tessa Blanchard added. "He knows the ins and outs, the secrets, if you will, of what it takes to go from here [middle level] to here [top level]. I've just tried to learn from him every chance that I can. 'Let's pick this apart, let's fix this, let's go to the ring, let's work on lock-ups, work on headlocks, work on the details, the footwork, the timing, the transitions.' The in-betweens that a lot of people neglect, a lot of people overlook. If you can pay attention to those little details, that's honestly the difference." [2:51 – 3:24]

While no one can deny Tessa Blanchard's wrestling ability, her career has been marred by controversy. The 2017 Mae Young Classic participant allegedly fell out with the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion. She also left IMPACT Wrestling two years ago after a reported contract dispute.

