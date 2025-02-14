Bloodline arrives on WWE SmackDown without key member

The New Bloodline arrived at tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown without a key member of the faction. This week's episode of the blue brand will take place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

Ad

Jacob Fatu is scheduled to compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf will be squaring off against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman later tonight. The former MLW star arrived at tonight's show with Tama Tonga, but Solo Sikoa was nowhere to be found as seen in the video below.

"Jacob Fatu gears up to face Braun Strowman and @archerofinfamy in a Triple Threat #WWEChamber Qualifying Match TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 😤"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jacob Fatu brutally beat Braun Strowman down at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. Though The Monster of All Monsters won the match via disqualification, Fatu was the one standing tall after the bell. Solo Sikoa is advertised to appear tonight on SmackDown but did not arrive at the venue with his Bloodline stablemates.

Former WWE writer claims The Bloodline was destined to fail after Roman Reigns left

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that The Bloodline was always going to fail after Roman Reigns left the faction.

Ad

Solo Sikoa assumed the role of The Tribal Chief after Reigns failed to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024 and attacked Sikoa during his title match against The American Nightmare. The Head of the Table also defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match last month on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that the new version of the faction was "the B-Team" following Reigns' exit. He noted that the group was at a disadvantage from the beginning without Reigns involved.

Ad

"Bro, it was the whole Bloodline. It was Tonga and the other dudes compared to Roman. From the beginning, they were the B-Team. They were the B-Team from day one. So your Bloodline story is already taking a major hit." [From 38:44 onwards]

Check out the video below:

Solo Sikoa has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match last month on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 31-year-old on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback