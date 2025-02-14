Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 14, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Many fans should not miss tonight's WWE SmackDown. It will feature several top stars and former World Champions and continue the buildup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

The February 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. It is the home of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals, and the NCAA's Georgetown Hoyas and has a capacity of up to 20,356.

Capital One Arena has hosted several weekly shows like RAW, ECW, SmackDown, Main Event, and more since 1999. It was also the home of several Premium Live Events like the 2000 Backlash, 2009 Survivor Series, and 2016 Battleground. The last time the Stamford-based promotion had an event in tonight's arena was for the August 23, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Washington, DC

Venue: Capital One Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $30 to $560, while two tickets cost $30 to $900.

Ad

What to know for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown show?

As of this writing, three matches are set for tonight's Friday show. Two are qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber, while the other is a major title match.

One of the final spots of Elimination Chamber: Toronto on both men's and women's divisions will be decided tonight. For the former, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman will compete in a triple threat match to determine who will join John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

Ad

The new addition to the women's Chamber match will also be decided tonight as Naomi and Chelsea Green compete for a spot. It will be interesting to see who will join Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley in Canada.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, the long-awaited rematch for the Women's Championship will commence tonight. Tiffany Stratton started her 2025 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to Nia Jax to become the new Women's Champion.

Tonight, the former tag team partners will clash for the title. It will be interesting if a new champion will emerge tonight, and if the eventual winner will influence Charlotte Flair's decision on who she will face at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback