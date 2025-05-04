Bloodline legend predicts shocking twist between Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins

A real-life member of The Bloodline and WWE legend made a shocking prediction on the current story between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. The Trifecta of Terror made things hell for Zayn last Monday on RAW, with Bron Breakker brutalizing him to end the match before Rollins put him out of his misery.
The Visionary offered Zayn an opportunity to move to SmackDown and not get in the way of the new trio's plans in the red brand. Paul Heyman even got him a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship if he moved to Friday nights but Sami refused.
It led to Breakker beating Zayn until the referee stopped the match, with Rollins hitting The Stomp to end the night. Despite the four-time Intercontinental Champion showing loyalty to Roman Reigns, Rikishi wasn't convinced and dropped a subtle hint about a possible betrayal.
"I don't trust nobody that ain't part of The Bloodline. I don't. We understand what this is and it's just we got too much going on, you know? Everybody's gunning for that top spot and The Bloodline held that for well over five-plus years," Rikishi said. [26:30 - 26:56]
While Sami Zayn getting beat up makes him a babyface, it was surprising that neither Jey nor Jimmy Uso came to his aid. They were celebrating "Main Event" Jey's World Heavyweight Championship victory just a week ago, though there was a brief moment where The Underdog From The Underground was staring at the new champ while his back was turned.
Roman Reigns considers Sami Zayn as part of the Anoa'i family
On the recent episode of Stephanie's Places, members of The Bloodline were the guests, which also included Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns even confirmed to Stephanie McMahon that he considers Zayn a part of the Anoa'i family in real life because of the bond they formed as early as 2013.
"He's a part of our family. My dad and my uncle, a lot of our family consider them to be like shepherds. They always had a flock, they always had people that they were mentoring or helping or becoming chosen family and we've kind of done that with you," Reigns said. [0:46 - 1:05]
In addition to Reigns and Zayn, the rest of The Bloodline, including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Paul Heyman also featured in the episode.
