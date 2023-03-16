Bloodline member allegedly got escorted out of the building after backstage issue with management 

The Bloodline has become one of the most iconic factions in the history of WWE. The faction led by Roman Reigns has been dominating the promotion for over three years. Paul Heyman has become a key component in The Bloodline as Reigns 'Wise Man'. However, according to a former WWE Superstar, he was escorted out of the building after getting into a fight with Vince McMahon in 2006.

Paul Heyman was the mastermind behind ECW. So when WWE relaunched the brand as part of WWE, Heyman was given a major backstage role. However, he did not have the same creative freedom as he did when he ran the extreme promotion himself. The issue between McMahon and Heyman reached its peak after the December to Dismember show in 2006.

Speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion revealed how Paul Heyman was escorted out of the building after the event. He said that the way WWE dealt with Heyman was pretty 'brutal' and the locker room was surprised when they saw it happen.

''It was done pretty brutally. I just remember how he was just escorted out of the building and off the property. I hope I'm not mistaken, I wanna say like there was issue where Vince said that he had received some intel he shouldn't have been receiving, and they didn't know what he was doing with it. I know Vince and the office were very upset with him. He was recorded out of the property and fired.'' (59:00-1:00:11)

Paul Heyman got a new lease of life with The Bloodline

Paul E has worn many hats in WWE. From being the Executive Director of RAW to being the on-screen advocate of Brock Lesnar, he has been involved with the company in some shape or form throughout the years. Heyman returned to WWE six years after he was fired thanks to Brock Lesnar.

However, after Lesnar left the company following WrestleMania 36, Heyman did not have much to do. He got a fresh lease of life as the manager of Roman Reigns. The two men were later joined by The Usos and formed The Bloodline. The Usos younger brother Solo Sikoa also joined his family shortly after.

