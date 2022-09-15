"Consider this handled" - Bloodline member responds to Roman Reigns warning to Logan Paul

Paul Heyman recently responded after Logan Paul issued a massive challenge to Roman Reigns. It seems like the Tribal Chief wasn't happy hearing about Paul's challenge after he went onto his podcast.

Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, conversing with him about a variety of topics. Once the Head of the Table left the studio, the YouTube star amped up and stated that he wanted to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After getting word of the Maverick celebrity saying he could defeat him, Reigns sent out a heated warning to Logan reminding him not to run his mouth and called onto Paul Heyman to handle him. The Wiseman of the Bloodline responded by saying he would handle the situation and bestow some of his wisdom on the new WWE star.

"@WWERomanReignsI am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!" Paul Heyman wrote.

Check out Heyman's tweet below:

We're yet to see what could become of these shots from both stars and if Roman Reigns will accept the Maverick's offer to fight him for the company's Undisputed Universal Champion. Perhaps we'll get to see Logan Paul make his next in-ring return in quite the high stakes match against The Tribal Chief himself.

Roman Reigns speaks on working with Paul Heyman

The longest-reigning champion, Roman Reigns, has been victorious over everyone ever since he aligned himself with Paul Heyman in 2020, shifting to a new character. The Tribal Chief has certainly become more confident as the top star and has revitalized himself with Heyman alongside him as his Special Counsel for guidance.

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about Paul Heyman ending up with him in WWE. The Head of the Table stated that Brock Lesnar was on his way out of the company for a while, and Heyman was only interested in working with Roman as his manager.

"Brock [Lesnar] was in-between contracts, so Paul was kinda wide open and it just fit, you know, he had that opening creatively. He was still just working behind the scenes from a creative standpoint and then once it opened up [...] And I think I was really the only one that he wanted to work with, otherwise he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from overall directive standpoint," said Reigns. [53:00 - 53:36]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Tremendous pairing it turned out to be.



@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Two years ago today, the formation of Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman.Tremendous pairing it turned out to be. Two years ago today, the formation of Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman.Tremendous pairing it turned out to be.@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/eB8YO7t3tp

Would you like to see Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul next? Sound off below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil