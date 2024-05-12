Bloodline member asks interesting question amid recent WWE chaos

A member of The Bloodline has posed an interesting question to wrestling fans after the heel faction caused chaos recently on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns is the group leader but has not been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last month.

The promotion shared a video featuring Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Solo Sikoa today on social media. Sikoa walked directly up to the camera and asked a very interesting question. The Enforcer of The Bloodline wondered who was going to stop the faction moving forward.

Paul Heyman withdrew Roman Reigns from the WWE Draft this year and recently let out that he had not spoken to The Tribal Chief since WrestleMania XL. Sikoa claimed on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown that by order of The Tribal Chief, he is now the interim leader of The Bloodline until The Head of the Table returns.

WWE veteran claims Solo Sikoa is not ready to be the leader of The Bloodline

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has claimed that Solo Sikoa was not ready to be the leader of The Bloodline and it wasn't his fault that he was booked in that manner.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan noted that any superstar would want to be in the position that Sikoa was in presently. However, Morgan suggested that the 31-year-old's promo skills were not nuanced enough to be the leader of the group, and his playing the role doesn't feel quite believable.

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader, he just doesn't look like it," said Morgan.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga picked up a victory over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2024. The heel faction was able to emerge victorious due to Tanga Loa's interference in the match and looks a force to reckon with.

