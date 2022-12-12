Bloodline member breaks character to send a heartfelt message to 45-year-old WWE star after his last match

WWE Superstar and the Honorary Uce of the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, sent an emotional message to Jamie Noble after the latter's last match inside the squared circle.

Noble, who retired from the in-ring competition in 2009. He has been a part of the company's production team since then and sporadically wrestled a few matches during his run with Joey Mercury as J&J Security. The 45-year-old recently announced that he'll be hanging his wrestling boots after one final match in December.

The WWE producer returned to action at a Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch in his last outing. The group faced off against The Bloodline, who were without their leader Roman Reigns. Noble picked up a victory for his team after delivering a Tiger Driver.

After the match, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send a message to the veteran, calling him an unsung hero.

"An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE. Grateful,"- Sami tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, could undergo a major appearance change next week on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline had another successful outing inside the squared circle on the previous SmackDown as the Usos retained their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch. Sami Zayn played an important role towards the end of the match by restricting The Celtic Warrior from breaking the pin.

The villainous faction was shown celebrating in their locker room when Jey Uso revealed that they had "a real big night" planned for Zayn on the blue brand next week. Jey also advised Sami to cut his hair and trim his beard, signaling an appearance change.

Roman Reigns will also be present on TV programming next week on SmackDown for the first time since the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Fans are bound to be curious to see what's next in this enthralling Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga.

