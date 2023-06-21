Bloodline member fires shots at Seth Rollins ahead of major title defense [VIDEO]

A bloodline member took a shot at Seth Rollins ahead of the latter's title defense tonight at a WWE event.

Paul Heyman appeared on the Pat McAfee Show after the latter announced that Fastlane was coming to Indianapolis. McAfee then introduced Rollins ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match on NXT Gold Rush. But instead of the champion, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman appeared.

As usual, Heyman didn't pull any punches. The Wise Man took a shot at Rollins by saying that an announcement of this enormity should go to a proven champion like Roman Reigns.

“Why would we let Seth Rollins handle an announcement like this, when an announcement of this enormity – of the publicity of the Pat McAfee Show – should go to a proven champion like your Tribal Chief, the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns,” he said. [0:54 - 1:25]

Pat McAfee immediately wondered what had happened to Rollins. He even asked the Wise Man whether he killed the World Heavyweight Champion. To this, Heyman replied that nothing has happened to Rollins. He then spoke about Seth's title defense against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush tonight, where he predicted that the latter would beat the Visionary.

“Nothing’s happened to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins past the fact that he got his head stomped in multiple times last night by Finn Balor and he has to get to NXT to defend his title against Bron Breakker, if he can survive that challenge even at a 100% this evening... I do know if you’re a Seth Rollins fan, and we all should be, tremendous fan, tune into NXT tonight and watch Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and watch the ascension of Bron Breakker as the next NXT Champion” [2:15 - 3:13]

Rollins is all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see how he will fare tonight, given the fact that he is not at 100% after last night's assault by Balor.

