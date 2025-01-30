Bloodline member guarantees he will main event WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is just 80 days away from WrestleMania 41. Superstars are plotting to secure their spots at the big event, while officials and the creative writing team are planning another successful outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Members of The Bloodline are sure to be featured prominently, and now a certain family member is making a bold statement on The Road to WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa was on his way to singles championship gold until Roman Reigns shut him down in Tribal Combat on the RAW Netflix premiere. The younger brother to The Usos recently made his comeback to SmackDown, but the WWE Universe loudly booed to prevent Solo from speaking, causing him to exit through the crowd. While not confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble as of this writing, Sikoa and his henchmen are expected to be at Saturday's Royal Rumble PLE.

The Hard-Hitter promoted WWE 2K25 in a new interview with Bleacher Report and confirmed that he still has massive aspirations for the future, despite how he and his faction took a major hit in the Tribal Combat loss to Reigns. Sikoa then offered a bold prediction: he will win the 30-Man Royal Rumble, then go on to headline WrestleMania Vegas.

"Solo winning the Royal Rumble. Solo going on to main event WrestleMania, baby," Solo Sikoa said.

The self-proclaimed Only Tribal Chief will be making his Royal Rumble Match debut if he enters Saturday's match. The 2023 PLE saw Sikoa and family members attack Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after Roman Reigns' main event win over KO. In 2024, Solo helped Reigns retain over AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

Current WWE WrestleMania 41 card

WWE is set to officially kick off The Road to WrestleMania 41 at Saturday's Royal Rumble PLE. The one PLE stop in between the big events is Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto. Below is an early look at the WrestleMania Vegas lineup:

John Cena vs. TBA

Title Match: Women's Royal Rumble winner vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Women's Royal Rumble winner vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Title Match: Men's Royal Rumble winner vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Vegas will feature John Cena's final 'Mania match of his 23-year career as he will retire at the end of the year. Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship is rumored for Sin City, which could see the Cenation leader break Ric Flair's record if he wins his 17th World Championship.

