Bloodline member makes bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has shared an interesting message on social media ahead of tonight's highly anticipated edition of WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rock is scheduled to appear alongside the faction tonight on the blue brand. Cody Rhodes had challenged The Brahma Bull to a singles match at Elimination Chamber during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The People's Champion released a lengthy video today on social media and took a shot at The American Nightmare ahead of tonight's show. The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, attempted to get Cody Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Great One this past Monday night on WWE RAW but that did not go as planned.

Solo Sikoa took to his Instagram stories today to make a bold claim. He shared a WWE graphic with the words "Greatness is coming" as seen in the image below.

Sikoa is known as The Enforcer of the heel faction.

Vince Russo claims WWE has dropped the ball with former Bloodline member

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the promotion to task for dropping the ball with Sami Zayn following his time as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show last month, Russo criticized the company for failing to capitalize on Sami Zayn's momentum. Zayn went on hiatus last year before returning as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The veteran got back on track with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on this past Monday night's edition of WWE RAW.

"Bro that is so sad because that is creative dropping the ball and their answer to it is okay let him sit home for the next few months. That's not supposed to be that way. That's not the design man." [17:50 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock joining The Bloodline could make the heel faction unstoppable moving forward. It will be interesting to hear what the heel faction has to say later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

