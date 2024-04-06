Bloodline member (not The Rock) unexpectedly betraying Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has addressed the possibility of seeing Paul Heyman turn on his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Bloodline leader will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match tonight at WrestleMania XL. He will also defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare tomorrow night at The Show of Shows.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed whether The Tribal Chief could be betrayed by his Wiseman at The Showcase of the Immortals. He mentioned that the potential angle would not make sense.

[Could we see Heyman turn on Reigns and align with Cody?] No, no, no, no. No, No, it will never make sense, no," he said. [39:11 - 39:17]

Roman Reigns made a shocking claim while inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

Last night, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns inducted his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. During his speech, The Bloodline leader made a surprising claim about his Tribal Chief character.

Reigns said there would be no Tribal Chief without Heyman. Hence, his current gimmick will likely disappear the moment their association ends.

"The moment I'm not with The Wiseman is the moment you won't see the Tribal Chief anymore."

Reigns and The Rock are not the only Bloodline members who will compete at WrestleMania XL. Jimmy Uso is also scheduled to take on his twin brother, Jey, in a first-time-ever match. Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested Main Event Jey could be next in line for a shot at The Tribal Chief's gold if the latter beat Rhodes on Sunday.

