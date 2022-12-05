Bloodline member pays tribute to WWE legend Umaga on 13th anniversary of his passing

WWE Superstar and Bloodline member Jey Uso recently paid tribute to his uncle, Umaga, on the 13th anniversary of his untimely death.

The Samoan Bulldozer sadly passed away in December 2009 at the age of just 36 after suffering multiple heart attacks. His passing sent shockwaves throughout his entire family and the wrestling business.

Umaga's nephew and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Jey Uso, recently took to social media to honor his family member. You can check out his heartfelt post below:

"Dec 4th be a sad day. Then, ALL the great memories brightens it up.☀️🩸 Love u mane," wrote Jey.

Umaga and Jey come from the legendary Anoa'i bloodline, which includes the likes of Rikishi, Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Wild Samoans, Tamina, and Yokozuna.

Corey Graves compares popular Bloodline member to Umaga

With such a unique look and moveset, it can be challenging for any star to emulate the violence and appearance of the former Intercontinental Champion. However, Solo Sikoa, Umaga's nephew, could be that one exception.

On his podcast After The Bell, Corey Graves stated that Solo Sikoa reminds him of the iconic Samoan Bulldozer. He added that the former NXT North American Champion is a force to be reckoned with inside the ring.

"His reactions reminded me very much of Umaga. I said it on the air with all due respect, because I know in what regard the family looks at Umaga and with what reference he is viewed within the family. So I would never say that as a flippant comment. A smaller, more compact version, but the same hard-hitting impact. The same savagery once he gets going." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Wrestling News Updates @WrestlingNewses Everytime Solo Sikoa has a match he makes sure Umaga is Acknowledge Everytime Solo Sikoa has a match he makes sure Umaga is Acknowledge ☝️ https://t.co/1dC9NR6NPo

Despite only performing on WWE TV for less than two years, The Bloodline's Enforcer has already established himself as a future main event star.

