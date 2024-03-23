Bloodline member reacts to Roman Reigns' heartfelt comments

A member of The Bloodline has reacted to Roman Reigns' heartfelt comments ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Roman Reigns made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand. The Head of the Table is scheduled to have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes later tonight ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend, and Reigns praised The Wiseman of The Bloodline today. He said he was an incredible man, and whoever inducts him into the Hall of Fame needs to be authentic.

Heyman took to his Instagram story to react to Reigns' kind words. He pointed out that Roman's interview with Pat McAfee was trending worldwide on social media today.

Heyman reacts to Reigns' comments ahead of SmackDown.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Roman Reigns

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns and The Rock was the perfect match for WrestleMania. The wrestling world negatively reacted to the idea and started the "WeWantCody" movement in response.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran took the company to task for altering its plans ahead of WrestleMania. Russo stated that The Rock versus Roman Reigns was a great story, and Cody Rhodes could have challenged The Tribal Chief after The Show of Shows.

"Bro they set up the story. They set it up on Saturday when they said we are gonna take everything from you. Everything... I am gonna take that title from you but it's not gonna be at WrestleMania. Here comes The Rock, that was the story bro. Cody and Rock working together, and the first piece of the puzzle is I am gonna show this guy who the real Head of the Table is. That's story number one. Once that story get's finished at WrestleMania, now there is only one thing left for Cody to do. They had that story." [7:17 onwards]

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 but won the Men's Royal Rumble once again to earn another shot at the title. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare finally dethrones The Tribal Chief next month in Philadelphia.

