Bloodline member reacts to unique chants at WWE live events over the week

Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently reacted to the 'Ucey' chants that have been taking over WWE live events.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw one of the best segments of the year take place involving the Bloodline. On the show, Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to settle their differences immediately.

While Sami issued a genuine apology, Jey wanted no part of it and refused to shake his hand. The moment resulted in the latter saying that he doesn't care what Roman Reigns wants.

This seemed to infuriate The Tribal Chief, who stared down Jey. Zayn intervened and said that Jey was behaving this way because he wasn't feeling "very Ucey." This line made everyone visibly burst out in laughter.

The aftermath of the segment spilled over into Monday Night RAW, where the crowd charted chanting 'Ucey' during Reigns' segment. Now, the chants have made their way to other WWE live events.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to acknowledge the fans' response:

"UCEY chants in St. Louis, Dallas, Glasgow, Stuttgart, Dortmund, and Geneva this past week. Thanks my dawgs," he tweeted.

Fans reacted to Sami Zayn's tweet regarding the Bloodline segment

Fans quickly responded to the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet, with many reacting positively.

The reactions from the fans show just how much Zayn has gotten over since joining The Bloodline. Check out some of the replies below:

One fan said that Sami is the "Uciest."

Another fan shared a nice poster with the caption "Sami Uso."

Another fan wondered if he is one of Sami's dawgs.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are set to defend their respective titles this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel. However, Sami Zayn will likely sit out this premium live event. Fans will be looking forward to seeing the Bloodline reunited following the show in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Jey Uso will ever be on the same page? Sound off in the comments section.

