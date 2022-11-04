Create

Bloodline member reacts to unique chants at WWE live events over the week

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 04, 2022 08:04 AM IST
The Bloodline
The Bloodline are one of the most dominant factions in WWE history

Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently reacted to the 'Ucey' chants that have been taking over WWE live events.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw one of the best segments of the year take place involving the Bloodline. On the show, Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to settle their differences immediately.

While Sami issued a genuine apology, Jey wanted no part of it and refused to shake his hand. The moment resulted in the latter saying that he doesn't care what Roman Reigns wants.

This seemed to infuriate The Tribal Chief, who stared down Jey. Zayn intervened and said that Jey was behaving this way because he wasn't feeling "very Ucey." This line made everyone visibly burst out in laughter.

The aftermath of the segment spilled over into Monday Night RAW, where the crowd charted chanting 'Ucey' during Reigns' segment. Now, the chants have made their way to other WWE live events.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to acknowledge the fans' response:

"UCEY chants in St. Louis, Dallas, Glasgow, Stuttgart, Dortmund, and Geneva this past week. Thanks my dawgs," he tweeted.
UCEY chants in St. Louis, Dallas, Glasgow, Stuttgart, Dortmund, and Geneva this past week. Thanks my dawgs. https://t.co/rg5oT0NkfZ

Fans reacted to Sami Zayn's tweet regarding the Bloodline segment

Fans quickly responded to the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet, with many reacting positively.

The reactions from the fans show just how much Zayn has gotten over since joining The Bloodline. Check out some of the replies below:

@SamiZayn yeet
@SamiZayn @Xavado19 😂😂😂
@SamiZayn pain https://t.co/ZyJOh6UMII
@SamiZayn Sammii Uso. 👏👏👏👏 #Uce #SammiUso #Ucey
@SamiZayn Yeet
@SamiZayn you guys aren't being ucey though https://t.co/QuKUj0In4Y
@SamiZayn Yeet.
@SamiZayn @reigns_era Is jey feeling ucey yet?
@SamiZayn https://t.co/rqWEMHOlmz
@SamiZayn https://t.co/l4Nm17lCqt

One fan said that Sami is the "Uciest."

@SamiZayn You are the Uciest

Another fan shared a nice poster with the caption "Sami Uso."

@SamiZayn SAMI USO. https://t.co/K0H1XbBnpY

Another fan wondered if he is one of Sami's dawgs.

@SamiZayn AM I ONE OF YOUR DAWGS ????? https://t.co/LtGGLUtSbt

Roman Reigns and The Usos are set to defend their respective titles this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel. However, Sami Zayn will likely sit out this premium live event. Fans will be looking forward to seeing the Bloodline reunited following the show in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Jey Uso will ever be on the same page? Sound off in the comments section.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...