Bloodline member reiterates Roman Reigns message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A Bloodline member has reiterated a message from Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight's show is the first episode of the blue brand following WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The premium live event took place this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia and was a very eventful show. LA Knight battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but came up short after interference from The Bloodline. Knight is scheduled to battle Grayson Waller later tonight after the two stars traded words on social media.

John Cena mocked Solo Sikoa leading up to his singles match against The Enforcer of The Bloodline at Crown Jewel. Sikoa got his revenge at the premium live event and defeated the WWE legend with ease.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story account to repost a message from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns looked directly into the camera at the premium live event and warned fans to get used to him as champion because he's not going anywhere.

"Get used to this. I'm forever," said Reigns.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell doesn't see The Bloodline storyline ending anytime soon on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed that he doesn't envision The Bloodline storyline coming to an end anytime soon.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show earlier this year, Mantell admitted that he was enjoying the storyline so far. Mantell added that he has liked how the storyline for the most part has not relied on stipulation matches.

"I think you gotta have some singles matches with Roman. Singles matches with Solo and one of them [The Usos]. So they got the next month or so laid out. And it will maintain interest. What I like about this is that they have no stipulation matches. They just talk about each other straight up. There are no DQ matches, no Dog Collar matches, no Cage matches, none of that." [6:48 - 7:22]

Solo Sikoa proved how dangerous he was by demolishing John Cena at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if The Enforcer ever decides to betray Roman Reigns and go after his title on SmackDown.

