Bloodline member's car involved in crash during WWE SmackDown; Nick Aldis furious and sends warning

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens experienced a night he'd rather forget after being involved in a car crash.

Earlier in the show, Solo Sikoa informed Paul Heyman that Tama Tonga, his MFT, had joined The Bloodline. He tasked Heyman with finding Kevin Owens, who had disrespected them last week. While Heyman couldn't locate Owens, Tama Tonga did.

In a dramatic turn of events, Tama Tonga brought Owens to the stage during Solo Sikoa's promo. KO was visibly injured, bleeding from his head and struggling to stand. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga proceeded to decimate the former WWE Universal Champion, hinting at the menacing future of The Bloodline.

Later in the show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis dragged Paul Heyman to the parking lot, where two cars appeared to have collided in a crash. Aldis questioned Heyman about his knowledge of the incident, revealing that one of the vehicles belonged to Kevin Owens and the other to Tama Tonga, implying that the MFT had attacked Owens with a car.

Heyman appeared unaware of the situation and attempted to defend himself by stating that the incident was not sanctioned.

Aldis sternly warned Heyman and The Bloodline, emphasizing that conflicts should be resolved inside the ring. He reminded Heyman there would be consequences beyond losing matches, especially with the WWE Draft looming next week.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Paul Heyman and The Bloodline moving forward.

