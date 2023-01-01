Bloodline member Sami Zayn makes a bold claim that he had the best match of 2022

While celebrating New Year's, Bloodline member Sami Zayn made a bold claim on Twitter by suggesting that he had the best match of 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn shared a clip of his popular match against Johnny Knoxville from WrestleMania 38.

2022 has been incredible for the popular WWE star. Following his match with Knoxville at The Grandest Stage of Them All, has been associated with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa.

"MOTY. Happy new year." - wrote Sami Zayn.

Check out Zayn's tweet below:

Since becoming associated with Roman Reigns and co., Sami Zayn has earned himself a solid push in WWE. He has featured in numerous marquee matches, including the 5-on-5 Survivor Series WarGames Match.

The Honorary Uce was also responsible for The Bloodline's victory at WarGames, as he linked up with Jey Uso to take out Kevin Owens for a historic win. This past week on SmackDown, he teamed up with The Tribal Chief in a historic tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens. Zayn and Reigns ended up losing the bout.

Road Dogg claimed that The Bloodline's current WWE storyline is best for business

Road Dogg has claimed that The Bloodline's WWE storyline has been the best for business.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the DX legend claimed that the faction's storyline and the characters around the group have been highly entertaining to witness. He said:

"It's the greatest in a distant history, that's for sure. It's the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The Bloodline storyline, as a whole, and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it's the best thing in wrestling right now. There's not even a close second. That's just how it is. I don't say that because they hired me back."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn could potentially take a massive twist in 2023, especially considering that The Tribal Chief has teased the idea of betraying The Honorary Uce.

