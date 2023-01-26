Bloodline member says he's in "tears" after watching AEW's Jay Briscoe tribute video

AEW's tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe left The Bloodline's Sami Zayn in tears.

Jay Briscoe's tragic passing in a car accident on January 17 left the wrestling world shocked and in mourning. The pro-wrestling community collectively took to social media to pay tribute to the late wrestler.

All Elite Wrestling recently shared a video tribute to Jay Briscoe on its official Twitter handle. The clip received massive praise from the wrestling world, including many wrestling personalities.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn also responded to the video, and it seems like the tribute left him emotional. Check out his reaction below:

"TEARS," he wrote

How did fans react to Sami Zayn's tweet responding to AEW's Jay Briscoe tribute?

Jay Briscoe was a beloved figure among his friends, peers, and fans. Fans shared Zayn's sentiments in their replies to his tweet. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Emma McLaughlin McL @EmmaMcL49499504 @SamiZayn Aww Sami am sorry about your long time friend always remember love you Sami am always here here for you Sami love you man if you need someone to trust is going to be me Sami and I do feel very UCEY for you my Dawg. @SamiZayn Aww Sami am sorry about your long time friend always remember love you Sami am always here here for you Sami love you man if you need someone to trust is going to be me Sami and I do feel very UCEY for you my Dawg.

Rich Bitner @RichBitner @SamiZayn You are a good man Sami, tonight is a tough one. @SamiZayn You are a good man Sami, tonight is a tough one.

Tony Khan has gone out of his way to pay a heartfelt tribute to Jay Briscoe. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite was dedicated to his life and career.

"Jay Briscoe is somebody that is beloved in the wrestling business and everybody here really liked him and we’ve gotten to know him, many of us at AEW, a lot better in the last year since I acquired Ring of Honor... The whole thing was a shock to everybody and I think everybody in the locker room immediately tried to rally around Jay’s family, around Mark, and everybody trying to bring good energy together to try and support Jay’s two daughters in their recovery from what was a tragic accident," said Khan. [H/T Fightful]

It's clear that Zayn loved every bit of the tribute video that AEW shared remembering Jay Briscoe. He shared a throwback picture with Jay and Mark Briscoe shortly after Jay's passing and penned a heartfelt message in memory of the late wrestler.

The Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to Jay Briscoe's family.

