Bloodline member sends a cryptic message to Jimmy Uso after heel turn, teases potential reunion?

At WWE SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso made his return and turned heel by costing Jey Uso his match against Roman Reigns.

Taking to Instagram, Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a cryptic message aimed at Jimmy. The Wise Man posted a photo of Jimmy superkicking his brother while he looked on proudly.

During his time in The Bloodline, Jimmy was loyal to Roman Reigns and even played a major role when Sami Zayn got booted out of the faction.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story:

After months of tension within The Bloodline, Jimmy finally decided to quit the faction at the Night of Champions premium live event. At the show, his actions led to Reigns and Solo Sikoa losing to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The former tag team champion was taken out of action by Reigns and Sikoa after a brutal attack on SmackDown. This allowed Jey Uso to step up to the plate and once again challenge The Tribal Chief.

Dutch Mantell believes that fans won't be interested in a Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match without Roman Reigns' involvement

Prior to WWE SummerSlam, Dutch Mantell made a bold statement regarding a potential Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that a match between The Usos wouldn't catch the fans' attention if Roman Reigns' wasn't involved. Mantell said:

"I don't think it's a question of whether [Jey Uso] retains credibility. I think if they do the wrong thing, it isn't going to be Jey losing it, it's going to be the promotion losing it. This will lead to a tag team match or something, but we still got another major angle in this. And his brother [Jimmy Uso] might be a part of it. Here's Jey and Jimmy, are they together? or are they not together?"

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

MICHAEL COLE THE GOAT!

#WWE #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/oj4IZanDnf "I have nothing but disgust for Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and most importantly, that damned JIMMY USO! "MICHAEL COLE THE GOAT!

He added:

"If they run brother vs. brother, if that did happen, what would that do? I don't know if people would want to go in and buy that, but it depends on how much Roman [Reigns] is involved in it."

In the aftermath of SummerSlam, the WWE Universe should definitely expect a feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Do you think Jimmy Uso will reunite with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here