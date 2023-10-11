Bloodline member sends a message to John Cena on social media

A member of The Bloodline took to social media to send a message to John Cena, ahead of tonight's edition of WWE NXT. The member in question is Paul Heyman.

Heyman and Cena will be appearing on tonight's NXT. The 16-time World Champion will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner when he goes one-on-one with Bron Breakker, who will have Heyman in his corner.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman put Cena on notice and took shots at him in the process.

"As John Cena is well aware, "relevant" and "virtuous" don't always go hand in hand." wrote Heyman

This week's NXT will also feature other major names including Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and even The Undertaker.

The Empress of Tomorrow will be in action against Roxanne Perez. The two former NXT Women's Champions will collide in a one-on-one match.

Paul Heyman explained if John Cena would ever join The Bloodline

John Cena has had his fair share of issues with The Bloodline and members of the Anoa'i family, throughout his career.

At Fastlane, Cena and LA Knight defeated Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Heyman claimed that the 16-time World Champion would never allow himself to join forces with The Bloodline. Heyman said:

"John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline," said Paul Heyman.

Heyman further mentioned that Cena is an "enormous" attraction. He added:

"Cena is an enormous attraction. He’s also smart. He knows he’ll always be positioned as number-one on the marquee against us, but never with us," said Paul Heyman.

Following his victory at Fastlane, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Cena on the main roster before he once again leaves for Hollywood.

