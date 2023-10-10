Paul Heyman explains if 25-time champion will join The Bloodline

Wrestling veteran Paul Heyman recently shared his opinion on whether or not a WWE legend will ever join The Bloodline faction.

The name in question is John Cena, who has been a WWE Champion (x13), World Heavyweight Champion (x3), United States Champion (x5), and a Tag Team Champion (x4).

The Leader of Cenation has shared rivalries with Heyman's current and former clients - Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, respectively. Currently, the 16-time World Champion is involved in a program with The Bloodline.

At Fastlane 2023, John Cena and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team contest. For the upcoming edition of NXT, The Leader of Cenation will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner, whereas Paul Heyman will be in Bron Breakker's corner during the bout between the two young stars.

Ahead of tonight's NXT, The Wiseman spoke to Sports Illustrated and discussed why Cena will never allow himself to join Roman Reigns' faction.

"John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline," Heyman said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

The 58-year-old legend further noted that Cena is a highly intelligent and savvy self-promoter. Hence, he would never accept the position of number two behind The Tribal Chief and other members of his family.

"Cena is an enormous attraction. He’s also smart. He knows he’ll always be positioned as number-one on the marquee against us, but never with us," he added. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Mia Yim sends a cryptic message amid issues with The Bloodline

The O.C., member Mia Yim sent a cryptic message to Reigns' cousins Jimmy Uso and Solo.

A few weeks ago, Uso and The Enforcer took out AJ Styles before his match on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One was slated to be John Cena's partner for the show.

The female star is visibly upset with The Bloodline's action, and it seems she has not forgotten what they have done to The O.C. Yim took to Twitter with a cryptic message alluding to helping Styles and Anderson recover.

"A deadly nurturer," Michin wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief appears on WWE NXT alongside Heyman to support Bron Breakker and potentially re-ignite a feud with John Cena.

