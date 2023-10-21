Bloodline member sends one-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has delivered a one-word message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Iyo Sky is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair tonight on the blue brand. The Genius of the Sky captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam in August.

LWO's Santos Escobar will be in action against Montez Ford in a singles match. Logan Paul will be making his return to the promotion after defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14. Paul called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio after the victory and is scheduled to appear on tonight's show.

Ahead of SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story to send a one-word message. Heyman wrote "tonight" over a promotional video for tonight's episode of SmackDown. You can check out Heyman's post on Instagram by clicking here.

Jinder Mahal on WWE creating an Indian version of The Bloodline

Jinder Mahal recently discussed the possibility of an Indian version of The Bloodline in the promotion down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal noted that a dominant faction could emerge from India but there needs to be more talent scouting in the country. Mahal suggested that the promotion build another Performance Center in India as well.

"Of course, it could. We are trying our best. But I think it's really important for WWE to do another try-out in India. Maybe another Performance Center in India. Then truly another Bloodline, (an) Indian Bloodline, would take over all of WWE. But before that, we need to stay motivated, set goals, work hard, and get yourself ready to become The Bloodline," said Jinder Mahal. [1:10 - 1:40]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns has relied on his stablemates in The Bloodline to keep him at the top of the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the faction has planned tonight on SmackDown.

