Bloodline member sends a two-word message to The Usos after their actions on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos set their sights on Solo Sikoa, as The Bloodline Civil War finally started. The Enforcer was in action against Sheamus in the main event of the show.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Jimmy and Jey Uso will face Roman Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match. The Usos betrayed The Tribal Chief on last week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Heyman responded to The Usos' message from this week's SmackDown. He sent a two-word message in the process.

"Duly noted...," wrote Heyman.

After weeks of manipulation, The Usos finally quit The Bloodline, with Jimmy being the first to leave the faction. He betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions during the Undisputed Tag Team Title Match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Dutch Mantell was impressed with the finish to Sheamus vs. Bloodline member Solo Sikoa

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was impressed with the finish to Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the match's finish helped the progression of the storyline. Mantell further questioned why WWE doesn't book finishes similar to this, as it didn't hurt either Solo or Sheamus.

"I like the finish because in the finish, you didn't beat him, you know, his back was already hurt, they told that story. So they stopped the match. I liked that finish. I don't know why they don't do more finishes like that. You see it in Boxing all the time. They stop the fight. But I like the finish; it helped Solo and didn't hurt Sheamus. I like that!" said the veteran.

The Bloodline Civil War tag team match will take place in London. On next week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns will finally return to the blue brand. This will be his first appearance since being betrayed by The Usos.

