Bloodline member set to return on WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline is set to return tonight on WWE SmackDown. This week's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following Evolution 2025 this past Sunday night.Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to retain the United States Championship. Sikoa beat Jacob Fatu to capture the title last month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. After the match, Talla Tonga (Hikuleo) and Tonga Loa attacked Uso in the ring, but Fatu made the save.Ahead of SmackDown, the company announced that Jacob Fatu would be returning to the blue brand on tonight's show.&quot;After helping out Jimmy Uso at #SNME, @jacobfatu_wwe returns to #SmackDown TONIGHT in San Antonio!&quot;Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa have formed a new faction called My Family Tree. The former Bloodline member is reportedly set to battle Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match next month at SummerSlam.Mr. Iguana praises WWE star Jacob FatuPopular star Mr. Iguana recently spoke highly of Jacob Fatu and praised his in-ring work.Mr. Iguana became a viral sensation following his match at Worlds Collide last month. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the veteran spoke highly of the former United States Champion and noted that he was doing some high-flying moves during his matches.&quot;There is Fatu, he's a big guy. He does all this. If you see Fatu in the indie scenes vs. Bandito, vs. Vikingo, he does the same high-flying things, even for his size. Now he's in the WWE. So every big guy or every worker that does lucha moves is obviously at the top, obviously.&quot; [From 3:18 onwards]You can check out the full interview with Mr. Iguana in the video below:Solo Sikoa attempted to become the leader of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, but was unsuccessful in his efforts. He lost a Tribal Combat match to Reigns on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6. Roman made his surprise return this past Monday night on RAW to attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.