Bloodline member was shaken after being scared on WWE SmackDown

From time to time, WWE Superstars are spotted with rare reactions captured by the camera. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bloodline member Paul Heyman was a victim of the same.

In the absence of Roman Reigns last week, Jey Uso took to the ring to vent his frustrations on The Bloodline. The former tag team champion asserted that Jimmy and Jey are inseparable, and the other feels the pain if one gets hurt.

However, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa tried to manipulate and blame Jey for Jimmy being hospitalized. This angered Jey, as he first took out The Enforcer before turning his attention to The Wise Man and laying him with a devasting superkick.

As The Bloodline members kicked off the blue brand, a random person walked by Heyman, it petrified the 57-year-old. It was clear that Heyman was still traumatized from eating the superkick last week.

Heyman's reaction on SmackDown.

Check out the full video here.

Jey Uso has definitely left his mark on The Bloodline as he looks set to vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be able to fend off Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars