Bloodline member spotted with popular TV show host

A member of The Bloodline has been spotted with a very popular TV show host ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on WrestleMania weekend.

It was announced earlier today that Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show next Friday. The company is building toward WrestleMania 40 and The Bloodline will be a part of several exciting matchups. Jey Uso challenged Jimmy Uso to a singles match at the biggest show of the year this past Monday night on RAW. The Tribal Chief will be putting his title on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event, and there is a massive tag team match scheduled to take place during Night 1.

Paul Heyman will be taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. The Wiseman of The Bloodline was spotted with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The TV personality currently hosts First Take on ESPN as well as his own podcast. You can check out the photograph of Stephen A. Smith with Paul Heyman in the image below.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has his eyes on WWE SmackDown star

The need for managers has seemingly diminished over the years, but Paul Heyman has separated himself from the rest. Heyman made a name for himself as a promoter in ECW and has had an incredible second act in WWE.

The 58-year-old managed CM Punk back in the day before the controversial star left the company. He also performed as The Advocate for Brock Lesnar and has helped guide Roman Reigns to a monumental reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Heyman has also expertly guided The Bloodline through inner turmoil after Jey Uso departed the group last year.

Heyman recently interrupted a backstage conversation with former NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Triple H. He complimented Breakker's talent and many fans feel like the young star and many fans feel like the 26-year-old could be the next "Paul Heyman Guy" on the main roster.

The heel faction could potentially be more powerful than ever now that The Rock has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Only time will tell if Heyman ever works with Bron Breakker on SmackDown.

