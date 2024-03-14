Roman Reigns set for rare sit-down interview with fellow WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns is scheduled for a one-on-one interview before next week's SmackDown in Iowa.

The Tribal Chief has been dominant as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but his time on top may be drawing to a close. Reigns is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and The American Nightmare's groundswell of fan support could propel him to the biggest win of his life.

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee just announced that the veteran will appear on his show next week before SmackDown. McAfee noted that the blue brand will be in Iowa next week, and Reigns will be stopping by The Pat McAfee Show.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock has upstaged Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania

According to Vince Russo, The Rock overshadows everyone around him, and that includes Roman Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Roman Reigns is a massive star, but it was impossible for The Rock not to outshine him. Russo added that The Rock will always put himself over in front of the crowd and there is not a superstar on the roster who wouldn't be in his shadow.

"Listen, Roman is great. How is The Rock not gonna upstage him? You know what I am saying? Rock is not the kind of guy that’s gonna go out there and put himself over and make Reigns secondary, especially the fact that they are blood... Rock ain’t that kind of guy. But, I mean, when the guy walks out... anybody is gonna be in his shadow." [From 1:11:57 onwards]

The storyline between The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins has captivated wrestling fans. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year but seemingly handed his WrestleMania main event to The Rock. However, wrestling fans rejected the idea, and WWE changed its plans.

The Rock has now become a heel and aligned himself with The Bloodline on SmackDown. He's also acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on the road to WrestleMania.