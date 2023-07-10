WWE fans divided over belief that 25-year-old star should be the "next Paul Heyman guy"

WWE fans took to Twitter and were divided over the belief that 25-year-old star Bron Breakker should be managed by Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

Bron Breakker is being hailed as the next big WWE Superstar by many fans. They think that Breakker has what it takes to be a main eventer in the Stamford-based promotion after his fantastic performance against Seth Rollins.

Breakker has already made a name for himself on the development brand by winning the NXT Championship twice.

In a recent podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash said that Paul Heyman should be the one managing Bron Breakker. You can read about it here.

Fans were divided over Nash's opinion and took to the social media platform and started commenting.

One fan said Bron Breakker would be a great fit for Paul Heyman's managerial skills.

🏹🔥FALLEN ANGEL 😈⚖️💯Archers Angels @niecy2809 @wrestlelamia He would make a great fit for Paul Heyman guy and it will boost his career as @wrestlelamia He would make a great fit for Paul Heyman guy and it will boost his career as 💯💯

One fan wrote that they agree with Kevin Nash, and they think Paul Heyman should manage Bron Breakker because he can be the next Brock Lesnar.

Michael R @Michael99865030 @wrestlelamia I wood agreed think about breakker is like the next brock lesnar plus with paul heyman as his mouth piece like a throwback lesnar back in 2002 feels so yeah make it happen wwe @wrestlelamia I wood agreed think about breakker is like the next brock lesnar plus with paul heyman as his mouth piece like a throwback lesnar back in 2002 feels so yeah make it happen wwe

Another fan wrote that they wouldn't mind Heyman managing Breakker.

One fan was against the idea of pairing Breakker with Heyman, and they feel that WWE should come up with new stories.

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



Paul earned his flowers.. Let the guy take some time off and stop carrying stories for people



It's time to make new stories, not just keep rehashing Paul Heyman guys @wrestlelamia No.Paul earned his flowers.. Let the guy take some time off and stop carrying stories for peopleIt's time to make new stories, not just keep rehashing Paul Heyman guys @wrestlelamia No. Paul earned his flowers.. Let the guy take some time off and stop carrying stories for people It's time to make new stories, not just keep rehashing Paul Heyman guys

Another fan wrote that they believe Paul Heyman shouldn't be managing any other wrestler after Roman Reigns because his legacy with Reigns is legendary, and there is nothing else left for him to prove.

Luminati 👁️ @LuWill892 @wrestlelamia I think after Roman Reigns, Heyman shouldn't be managing or advocating for anyone else! This moment right now is LEGENDARY it's his LEGACY and there will be nothing else left for him to do after! @wrestlelamia I think after Roman Reigns, Heyman shouldn't be managing or advocating for anyone else! This moment right now is LEGENDARY it's his LEGACY and there will be nothing else left for him to do after!

One fan wrote that they believe Bron Breakker is already good on the mic and Paul Heyman should manage some other wrestler.

demon ☆ @friedbc_ @wrestlelamia Nahhhh. Bron is good on the mic, give Paul to someone who needs some help on the mic @wrestlelamia Nahhhh. Bron is good on the mic, give Paul to someone who needs some help on the mic

One fan wrote that they think Heyman should manage Solo Sikoa, but they wouldn't be mad if he manages Bron Breakker.

andrewey @andrewey99 @wrestlelamia I personally think it should be solo but I wouldn’t be mad if it was bron @wrestlelamia I personally think it should be solo but I wouldn’t be mad if it was bron

Another fan also said that they think Paul Heyman should manage Solo Sikoa, but they also believe that Heyman deserves to retire after he's done managing Roman Reigns.

Two Stacks ⚜️♋️♿️ @Two_Stacks @wrestlelamia No. If they’re gonna keep it going it needs to be Solo. But, I think when done with Rome, Paul deserves to retire. @wrestlelamia No. If they’re gonna keep it going it needs to be Solo. But, I think when done with Rome, Paul deserves to retire.

Disco Inferno shared some advice for WWE star Bron Breakker

Some fans want to see Bron Breakker honor his family's legacy because he is related to the legendary tag team of the Steiner Brothers.

Disco Inferno and Konnan were asked by a fan during their podcast about Bron Breakker using the legendary name Steiner. Inferno replied that Breakker should start using the name because he looks like a Steiner.

"Yeah, I don't know, who knows? But he should use the Steiner name. He looks like a Steiner," said Disco Inferno.

Fans want to see Bron Breakker on the main roster soon. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star.

What do you think about Bron Breakker? Let us know in the comments section below.

