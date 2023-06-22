25-year-old WWE star advised to tap into legendary bloodline to instigate major character change by Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno on K100 podcast with wrestling veteran Konnan advised 25-year-old WWE star Bron Breakker to tap into his legendary bloodline and instigate a major character change.

Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins to a title match, which The Visionary accepted. They locked horns on the latest episode of NXT, and Rollins came out on top. However, Bron Breakker put on a great performance that fans loved, and they now want to see him be featured in WWE's upcoming main events.

A fan asked Disco Inferno and Konnan during their podcast about Bron Breakker using the legendary name Steiner. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, so some fans want to see him honor his family.

Inferno replied that Breakker should use the name because he looks like a Steiner.

"Yeah, I don't know, who knows? But he should use the Steiner name. He looks like a Steiner," said Disco Inferno. [From 18:48 to 18:52]

You can check out the podcast below:

Breakker's father Rick and uncle Scott won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and were two of the top superstars in the company at the time.

WWE star Bron Breakker isn't worried about not being called up to the main roster

On the Cheap Heat podcast, Breakker said he was not worried about a call-up to the main roster. He claimed that he was enjoying his run as a heel in the developmental brand and was fine with moving up to the main roster at the right time.

"There was no disappointment or anything. Me being a heel now is the best thing that I've done. I'm having so much fun. It's more natural for me. This is just such a better version of me. I'm having the time of my life right now. I'm not worried about whether I'm going up, I'm getting drafted. That's just not something I worry about or think about. When my time comes, it'll come. That's it!"

Bron Breakker has already made a name for himself in WWE NXT as he won the NXT Championship twice. After he put on a great performance against Seth Rollins, WWE will surely be thinking about his main roster debut.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker in the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to the K100 podcast and a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes mentioned in this article.

Poll : 0 votes