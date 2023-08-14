Bloodline member takes a shot at Jey Uso after he quits WWE

This past Friday on the blue brand, Jey Uso said he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE altogether after superkicking his family members.

The former Right Hand Man was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The match's closing stages saw Jimmy betray his brother, leading to another controversial win for Roman Reigns.

Taking to Instagram, Paul Heyman sent out a bold message by seemingly claiming that Jey wasn't living his best life on the island of relevancy.

"LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE ON THE ISLAND OF RELEVANCY!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo spoke about Paul Heyman's comments about The Bloodline from the post-SummerSlam press conference

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently spoke about Paul Heyman's comments after the conclusion of SummerSlam 2023.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed The Wiseman's comments about the success of The Bloodline. He said:

"Here's the part that blows my mind. Paul Heyman's comments. He said at the scrum, what separates The Bloodline from everything else is they talk. They have discussions, they don't cut the wrestling promos - 'Oh, I'm gonna kick your butt, this that, and the other thing.' This is what really confuses me. You're working for that company. Why would you just change one storyline where people talk but all the rest of the programming is what you said is freaking horrible?"

Russo said the Wiseman has been with WWE for decades and questioned why he didn't try to influence more angles and change storylines.

"Here I am watching a show that is doing everything that he says is wrong with the wrestling business. Then why are you doing it, bro? Heyman has been with that company for decades. You mean to tell me you only have influence of changing only one storyline and not everything else? I'm really confused."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline going forward.

Who should Reigns' next title defense be against? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here