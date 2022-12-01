Bloodline member is "the single most over wrestler outside of MJF," says ex-WWE writer

Current AEW World Champion MJF is arguably the most talked about star in professional wrestling today. According to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., The Bloodline's Sami Zayn is a close second.

Both MJF and Sami Zayn have been the MVPs of the business in the second half of 2022. Zayn recently became The Honorary Uce to Roman Reigns' Bloodline group, and the AEW star captured the promotion's world championship at Full Gear 2022.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. said that Zayn has flourished partly due to Triple H's creative vision.

"He is the best thing in WWE. It's not an indictment on Vince [McMahon], but it is telling. He's not what McMahon would push as a top-shelf talent. To see him get just one opportunity and become the single most over wrestler outside of MJF (...) it's telling." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

MJF defeated Jon Moxley on November 19 to become the new AEW World Champion. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn helped his Bloodline stablemates secure a massive victory this past weekend at Survivor Series WarGames.

MJF breaks character to praise Sami Zayn

Ever one to stay in his AEW persona when doing interviews outside the ring, the 26-year-old star recently showered praise on The Bloodline's newest member.

During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the AEW World Champion was asked for his opinion on Sami Zayn's recent work in WWE.

"I think Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet. Has been for a very long time, hasn't always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that. I feel now that he is getting that platform it's becoming more clear than it ever was that he's next level," said Friedman. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Friedman and Zayn may be colleagues in WWE sooner rather than later, with the AEW star constantly referring to the 'bidding war of 2024,' which is the year his current deal is set to expire.

Do you think Friedman will ever sign with WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

