Bloodline member tweets a one-word message to Solo Sikoa

Bloodline member and Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, recently took to Twitter to send a one-word message to Solo Sikoa.

On last week's episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, The Bloodline set their sights on Jimmy Uso after Reigns appeared in the Tribal Court. The segment ended with Sikoa putting Jimmy through a table, forcing him to get stretchered out of the arena. The end of the show saw Jey unleash an attack on Reigns and Solo, as he battered the latter with chair shots.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman posted a photo of The Enforcer from last week with a one-word message. Sikoa has been one of the most brutal forces to be reckoned with on the blue brand. His contributions to keeping Reigns the champion and cementing his place as The Tribal Chief are undeniable, and it seems that Heyman is well aware of that fact.

"SOLO!" wrote Heyman

Dutch Mantell believes that the WWE Universe was waiting for Solo Sikoa to leave Roman Reigns' side

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa briefly teased the possibility of turning his back on Roman Reigns by wearing The Bloodline Lei.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the WWE Universe was looking forward to seeing Sikoa leave The Tribal Chief's side and become the new Tribal Chief.

The wrestling veteran also explained how WWE could slowly plant the seeds of a potential feud between Sikoa and Reigns.

"That was the point when people said, 'Woah.' It's decision time, Solo, and people wanted him to take it. And now, Triple H hears that, and the creative hears it and sees it. Now it has another facet where it can go. That was great for him so. So I loved that part when he was looking at it, and the people were looking at it, too. A million thoughts going through everybody's heads at that time. I love this."

Fast forward to this week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman confronted Jey Uso, who laid out a challenge to Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown. The segment saw Jey once again get the better of his brother, as he also superkicked Heyman.

Jey has already challenged Reigns to a title match that is yet to be confirmed by WWE.

