"Bloodline rebuilding" - WWE Universe believes Roman Reigns could be responsible for recent attacks on RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to an interesting theory regarding Roman Reigns and the recent attacks on RAW.

Nia Jax made her triumphant return to the company during the main event of the September 11th edition of the red brand. Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez but Jax interfered during the match.

The Irresistible Force planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop outside the ring and then attacked Ripley after she retained the title. Jax has also attacked her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, and has been dominant since her WWE return.

The Instagram account "WrestleTracker_" posed an interesting theory on social media recently. They suggested that Roman Reigns ordered Nia Jax to destroy the women's division on RAW as revenge for Rhea Ripley trying to recruit Jey Uso to The Judgment Day. Jey Uso exited The Bloodline following his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Many WWE fans dismissed the theory, while others pointed out Reigns' connection to Jax. While they are not directly related, they could still consider each other family.

Bill Apter believes there will be issues for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline following WWE Fastlane

Roman Reigns was not in action last night at WWE Fastlane, but his fellow stablemates suffered a loss to John Cena and LA Knight.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were defeated by LA Knight and John Cena at the premium live event last night in Indianapolis. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast that The Bloodline would lose the match and added that it would likely lead to more issues for the faction.

"I think Cena and LA Knight. The fans are gonna go home happy and I think there's gonna be interference going on from some of the other Bloodline people that we're not sure of at this point. I think it's gonna be a whole donnybrook, but I think Cena and LA Knight will win and it's gonna cause more trouble with the whole Bloodline family. They seem to be falling apart," Apter said. [2:06 - 2:33]

Last night's premium live event was a massive success and featured several great moments. It will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say to his fellow stablemates when he returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

