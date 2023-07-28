Blue Kane might be one of the most popular stars outside WWE and AEW right now. He has done a great job popularizing himself by basing his gimmick on the original WWE legend. He was suspended from Twitter and has now commented on the issues he's facing.

For those who are unaware of the indie wrestler, Blue Kane is quite well known on Twitter since he went viral for copying WWE's Hall of Famer but having the opposite powers. While Glenn Jacobs has fire-related powers, Blue Kane has the ability to summon a snowstorm.

The star was suspended from Twitter for presumably copyright issues as his costume and gimmick were too similar to the original legend. Since returning, he started censoring himself and his name while also changing his Twitter handle to BluePain.

Now, he has tweeted once more about the issues he is facing currently while posting on Twitter after his suspension from the platform. He shared that he was trying to remove any mention of the star he was based on while posting. The picture he shared indicated just how difficult this was for him.

Check out the tweet below:

The original Kane himself has not mentioned the star once. At this time, it's not known what he thinks of him.

Blue Kane does not like the original WWE legend

Blue Kane does not quite get along with the original star from whom he has derived his inspiration.

When he was asked what he thought about the legend on Twitter and whether he shared the same political views, he asked never to be compared to the star. He also regularly shares posts mocking the star, with rather funny messages like, "Good morning to everyone except Red Kane."

The two have never met each other, but such a confrontation would be fun for the internet wrestling fans, at least, as they would love to see how the wrestler-turned-politician will react.

