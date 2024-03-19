Bo Dallas to be featured in Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary

Triple H recently announced via social media that a documentary centered around the late Bray Wyatt will be coming to Peacock on April 1. Titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, the documentary will focus on Wyatt's legacy and creative impact on the wrestling industry.

During the latest episode of RAW, a trailer for the documentary was shown, featuring clips of Wyatt and other stars close to him. One of the performers in the trailer was his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, who narrated the cold opening of the trailer.

John Cena, Braun Strowman, Mike Rotunda (Wyatt's father), and Alexa Bliss also appeared in the trailer. Bliss worked with The Fiend and Uncle Howdy versions of Wyatt's personas, while Strowman debuted as a member of The Wyatt Family.

Cena had the infamous Firefly Fun House match with The Eater of Worlds at WrestleMania 36, while The Undertaker faced Wyatt at WrestleMania 31.

Dallas and Wyatt teamed up in FCW, the precursor to NXT. While Wyatt went on to form The Wyatt Family, Dallas embarked on a singles career, winning the NXT Championship.

The former WWE Champion then crafted The Fiend. His final character was his most grounded, as it was an extension of Windham Rotunda. Dallas had been released, but Wyatt incorporated his real-life brother into the act as The Uncle Howdy persona.

As they've been linked together forever, it makes logical sense for Wyatt's brother to be a part of the documentary. It will add to the emotional story of one of pro wrestling's most creative minds.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal will be narrated by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and will be another big moment during WrestleMania 40 week.