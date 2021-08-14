"I have a lot of respect" - Goldberg's top WWE rival breaks character and gives him high praise (Exclusive) 

Goldberg is all set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and the titleholder opened up about his legendary opponent during a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Bobby Lashley took a detour from the storyline and revealed that he had a lot of respect for Goldberg. The All Mighty watched Goldberg perform in his prime and looked up to the former WCW Champion during his rise in the business.

"Like I said, I'm going to beat him up, but at the same time, I have a lot of respect for the man. I have a lot of respect for him as Goldberg. I used to watch him, looked up to him," said Lashley.

"When Goldberg came out, it erupted" - Bobby Lashley on the veteran superstar's popularity

The decision to add Goldberg to one of SummerSlam's marquee matches has received its fair share of criticism.

However, Bobby Lashley felt that getting Goldberg for the WWE Championship match was the best call considering the magnitude of this year's Summerslam event.

The Hurt Business member vouched for Goldberg's popularity and revealed that the crowd reacted loudly during the former Universal champion's entrance.

While Bobby Lashley admires Goldberg as a performer, the WWE champion will be focused on beating up the 54-year-old superstar when they meet each other inside the ring at SummerSlam.

"I thought it was great. SummerSlam is so huge this year. I mean, with everything we've been going through in the last year, year and a half. I mean, SummerSlam is huge as we had to stack the deck. Bringing Goldberg in, I think, was something that was needed, and I like it. If you have any questions about the popularity of Goldberg, you should just come to the arena. When Goldberg came out, it erupted. So, it was a good opportunity for me to knock off one of the people [I] looked up to before. Make your peers your competition," added Bobby Lashley.

In addition to his scheduled WWE title defense, Bobby Lashley also spoke about the recent WWE releases, the possibility of Big E cashing in the MITB contract, The Hurt Business' expansion, and more during the interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

