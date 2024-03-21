Bobby Lashley endorses popular WWE tag team for WrestleMania match

Bobby Lashley showed his support for a popular WWE tag team to participate in a big match at WrestleMania 40.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a couple of weeks ago that Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania. Lashley endorsed the Street Profits as one of the teams to challenge for the gold.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Lashley shared an image of the Ladder Match showing the participants from WWE RAW. The Judgment Day, obviously, plus Awesome Truth, DIY, and The New Day, who all won their qualifying matches last Monday.

The Almighty then tagged Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as one of two potential teams to represent SmackDown in the match.

"@montezfordwwe & @adawks_cog," Lashley wrote.

Bobby Lashley shared this on his Instagram stories.

The Miz and R-Truth scored an upset win over Indus Sher, while The New Day defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa outlasted The Creed Brothers to earn a spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

On the other hand, SmackDown teams will need to win two matches to advance to WrestleMania 40. Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic will face each other this week after beating the Latino World Order and Pretty Deadly, respectively, last Friday.

It's unclear which four teams will compose the second qualifying bracket. The Sreet Profits, Authors of Pain, Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are some of the teams still in contention for the blue brand.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are still available from the RAW side of things, while The Good Brothers are currently preoccupied in NXT.

Will Bobby Lashley have a match at WrestleMania 40?

Bobby Lashley was one of the top names who didn't have a match at WrestleMania last year. Lashley was supposed to be in a program with Bray Wyatt, who was dealing with health issues at the time and sadly passed away a few months later.

But will The Almighty miss a second straight WrestleMania? Lashley and the Street Profits are currently in a feud with The Final Testament. It has been boiling for months, with Karrion Kross and AOP always getting the upper hand.

If both the Profits and AOP don't qualify for the Ladder Match, there might be a possible Six-Man Tag Team Match that could happen between the two groups.

