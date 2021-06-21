Bobby Lashley reacts to the controversial WWE Hell in a Cell finish

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went to war during the main event. While both stars put on a grueling and engaging fight inside the hellacious cell structure, their bout ended in a controversial manner.

MVP entered the cell at one point in the match, instantly incurring McIntyre's wrath as a result. However, toward the end of the bout, MVP distracted The Scottish Warrior, which allowed Lashley to roll up his opponent and retain the WWE Championship.

Now, as per the stipulation, McIntyre can't directly challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Lashley holds the gold. Following the Hell in a Cell event, The All Mighty tweeted out his reaction to McIntyre's setback. Lashley took a shot at his latest opponent and posted a photoshopped picture, which you can check out below:

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre wasn't the only match with a questionable finish at Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley in WWE

All performers featured on the recently-concluded pay-per-view did their best to deliver in terms of in-ring action. But a few booking decisions WWE made on Sunday have been criticized by the fans.

The RAW Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair ended via disqualification. Ripley caused this particular finish when she smashed her opponent's face with the top portion of the commentary table. The unsatisfying conclusion likely indicates that Ripley's feud with Flair is far from over.

Meanwhile, Cesaro and Seth Rollins' rematch ended with the latter successfully rolling up his opponent with a small package maneuver.

Many fans expected their long-running rivalry to conclude at Hell in a Cell. Still, the odd finish to Rollins and Cesaro's latest encounter may lead to another rematch between the two stars. Clearly, controversial finishes were the theme of the night on Sunday.

