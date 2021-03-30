Bobby Lashley reacts to King Corbin's attack on Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley posted a tweet reacting to King Corbin's attack on Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Lashley recently made an offer that stated that whoever manages to take Drew McIntyre out before WrestleMania will get a WWE title shot. Lashley himself confronted McIntyre when no one succeeded in taking him out.

The final segment of RAW saw the duo engaging in a brawl that ended with McIntyre kicking Lashley out of the ring.

Smackdown Superstar King Corbin came out of nowhere and launched an attack on an unsuspecting McIntyre. Bobby Lashley entered the ring and applied The Hurt Lock on Drew until the latter finally passed out.

The show came to an end with Bobby Lashley and Corbin standing tall and Corbin staring at the WWE title. Lashley has now posted his reaction to the segment on Twitter. Check it out below:

Bobby Lashley now has to make good on his promise

Bobby Lashley made it clear that the one who took out McIntyre before The Show of Shows would get a future WWE title shot. The Almighty will now have to make good on his offer and compete in a WWE title match against King Corbin.

Bobby Lashley, Corbin and McIntyre were involved in a heel stable on WWE TV back in 2018-19. The trio initially took down several babyfaces on WWE RAW at the time and feuded primarily with Braun Strowman.

They later kicked off a major feud with the reunited Shield and lost a 6-man tag team match to The Hounds of Justice at WWE Fastlane 2019. The villains went on to lose several more matches to The Shield with their last encounter coming at "The Shield's Final Chapter."

Advertisement

Things have drastically changed in the past two years. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are top stars on the RAW brand now and Corbin has also established himself as a major heel on WWE SmackDown.

It would be interesting to see how things turn out in the near future when Bobby Lashley defends the WWE title against Corbin.