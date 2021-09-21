Bobby Lashley warns Roman Reigns and Big E following his loss on RAW

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to express frustration following his loss in the triple threat main event on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE champion was in a foul mood and vowed that he is not done with either of the two champions.

The match was set up as a result of Lashley's interference in the six-man tag team match that took place earlier in the night between The New Day and The Usos & the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The All Mighty took out Big E, Kofi, and The Usos in the closing moments of the match. That distracted Xavier Woods, who ran into a spear from The Tribal Chief. After Reigns picked up the win, he was taken out by a spear from Lashley.

Following demands from Lashley and Big E, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville made the triple-threat main-event official. The Head of the Table secured his second win of the night when he pinned the former WWE champion after a spear.

Will Bobby Lashley settle his score with Big E & Roman Reigns?

Last week on RAW, Lashley lost his WWE Championship to Big E following a hard-fought battle against Randy Orton. He was also been defeated by Reigns in a recent live event.

Although it has not yet been made official, we can expect that the All Mighty will receive a rematch for the WWE title at Extreme Rules as Big E doesn't have an opponent yet. He had also secured the #1 Contendership for the RAW Tag Team Championship. But due to MVP's injury, the match has currently taken a back seat.

If a match between the current and former WWE Champion takes place at the pay-per-view, it is unlikely the title will switch hands any time soon. With a draft around the corner, it's possible that Lashley might enter into a feud with the Universal Champion. There is also the threat of Goldberg looming over him. There are many possibilities at this point, and it'll be interesting to see where he ends up.

What do you think is next for Bobby Lashley? Do you think he will regain the WWE championship? Or will he go for the Universal Championship?

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

