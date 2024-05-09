Bobby Lashley responds to 29-year-old WWE star's shot; questions recent performance

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has sent a message to a prominent star who recently joined SmackDown. The name in question is Carmelo Hayes.

The former NXT Champion was selected by the blue brand in the first round on Night One of the 2024 Draft. Before facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of SmackDown, Melo had a backstage interaction with The All Mighty. Lashley offered to take Hayes under his wing but the latter didn't seem interested in the proposal.

After the 29-year-old star rejected Lashley's offer, the latter fired shots at him on an episode of WWE's The Bump. The two are currently engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

In his latest tweet, Carmelo Hayes mocked The Pride leader by asking fans if they could help him find a VHS player to study the veteran's past matches. The former WWE Champion responded to Melo's tweet and referenced the latter's loss to Trick Williams at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Lashley wrote:

"C'mon youngin it’s a VCR 😂 can probably find it on Peacock too tho. Let’s go tape for tape tho, I’ll make it easy for ya!"

Check out The All Mighty's tweet below.

Bobby Lashley believes Bloodline member is "nervous" ahead of high-stakes WWE match

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 saw Solo Sikoa excommunicating Jimmy Uso from The Bloodiline with the help of a new member, Tama Tonga.

The former NJPW star is set to face Lashley in a first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Speaking on The Bump, The All Mighty put Tama Tonga on notice, saying The Bloodline member must be nervous ahead of their bout.

"I feel pretty confident, I feel really confident. I think Tonga (...) he should be very nervous right now because he hasn't seen anybody that has the abilities that I have. So, I'm going into this thing with a great deal of confidence, and I feel comfortable. I've been training hard for it, and I'm due. I'm due (...) I'm due for something big, and I think this is it," Lashley said.

You can watch the video below.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will have The Street Profits in his corner to prevent potential interference from The Bloodline when he faces MFT.

