Bobby Lashley responds to opening WrestleMania 37 on Night One

It was confirmed earlier tonight that the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will open the show at Night One of WrestleMania 37. The SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will be closing the Show Of Shows on the first night.

Lashley took to Twitter to respond to the news of opening WrestleMania. The WWE Champion made it clear that he is happy to kick off the action on April 10th. He also seemed confident of his chances of defeating McIntyre and retaining his title.

"If you aren’t main eventing, open the show. Can’t wait to hear the @WWEUniverse live cheering and in person.........and then hear absolute silence when I take down your “warrior”. 24 hours... #AlmightyEra #WrestleMania" said Bobby Lashley.

This year's WrestleMania will be the first PPV to feature a live audience after the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to conduct shows behind closed doors. Lashley stated that he can't wait to hear live cheers from the WWE Universe in person.

Will Lashley be able to retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37?

Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz for the first time in his WWE career on the March 1st edition of RAW.

While McIntyre is the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania as a three-time WWE Champion, many fans want The All Mighty to retain his title at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre, who is currently one of the top babyfaces in the company, stated in a recent interview that he's looking forward to turning heel soon.

If the Scotsman does become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 37 could we see a double turn from both superstars?

The clash promises to be brutal and is the perfect match to set the tone for the rest of the night.

